European powers call on Iran to cooperate with UN nuclear watchdog

Paris, Sep 13 (AFP) European powers on Friday called on Iran to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog the IAEA, after Tehran warned that undue pressure from the US and Israel could jeopardise the agency's activities in Iran.

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the EU's foreign policy chief said they "strongly urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments" under the 2015 deal on its nuclear programme and "to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)