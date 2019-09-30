REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Police expect more violence on Hong Kong’s streets on Tuesday, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, after a chaotic weekend in which they fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters who set fires and threw petrol bombs.

MIDEAST-CRISIS-SAUDI/ Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, prefers political solution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince warned in an interview broadcast on Sunday that oil prices could spike to “unimaginably high numbers” if the world doesn’t come together to deter Iran, but said he preferred a political solution to a military one. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ U.S. House impeachment inquiry to intensify; Trump remains defiant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his request that a foreign power investigate a domestic political rival is set to intensify this week with testimony due from witnesses concerning allegations made by a whistleblower within the U.S. intelligence community. USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

GM and UAW union to continue talks on new labor deal (Reuters) - General Motors Co and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday, as a strike by the union’s members enters its third week.

BUSINESS FOREVER21-BANKRUPTCY/

Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as it joined a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have succumbed to the onslaught of e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com Inc.

DUBAI-AEROSPACE-M-A-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise favors expanding its fleet via a takeover of a rival after the group was unable to agree on a major order from Airbus and Boeing, its chief executive said. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/ Box Office: 'Abominable' Climbs to No. 1 With $20.8 Million, 'Judy' Hits High Note

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Abominable” towered over the box office this weekend as Universal and DreamWorks’ animated adventure debuted to $20.85 million in North America and $29.7 million worldwide. MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/

Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71 MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday.

SPORTS TENNIS-TOKYO/

Djokovic finds fitness is no match for flab in sumo workout (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic may be one of the fittest athletes in the world but the world number one wrestled with rare feelings of being hopelessly out of shape during a workout with retired sumo professionals on Monday.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-MADDON/ Chicago Cubs part ways with manager Maddon

(Reuters) - The Chicago Cubs ended their regular season by embarking on a new direction on Sunday, parting ways with manager Joe Maddon after five largely successful seasons with the baseball franchise. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER

U.S. impeachment probe against Trump moves kicks into top gear this week The Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine will get into full swing this week, with a key committee due to collect the first witness testimony about explosive allegations posed by an anonymous whistleblower.

30 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT AUSTRIA-ELECTION/ (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-What next after Austrian conservative Kurz's election triumph? Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz triumphed in Sunday's election as his party came far ahead with 37% of the vote, but it is still far short of a majority and will need a coalition partner to control parliament. How will he forma a government and with whom?

30 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT USA-BOLTON/ (PIX)

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton addresses think tank Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank.

30 Sep 13:20 ET, 17:20 GMT HUNGARY-FINLAND/ (TV)

Finnish and Hungarian PMs hold joint news conference in Budapest Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will visit Budapest where he is expected to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The two are also expected to hold a joint news conference.

30 Sep 14:30 ET, 18:30 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's President Maduro to hold news conference Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro holds news conference, likely to respond to new U.S. and European sanctions against his government.

30 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT PERU-POLITICS/ (TV)

Peru's Vizcarra threatens to close Congress as constitutional crisis looms Peru's centrist President Martin Vizcarra threatened to shutter the opposition-run Congress if it makes controversial new appointments to Constitutional Tribunal (TC) as planned on Monday, as right-wing lawmakers cried "dictator" and vowed to physically resist what they deemed an imminent coup d'etat.

30 Sep 22:00 ET CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HONGKONG-BLACK BALOONS (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protesters set off black balloons on Chinese national day Pro-democracy protesters release black balloons at Hong Kong Avenue of Stars as they kick off a day of rallies on Chinese National day.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/PARADE (PIX) (TV)

China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day with military parade China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day, where President Xi Jinping is expected to inspect the troops along Chang'an Avenue in the Chinese capital.

1 Oct TANZANIA-RIGHTS/ (PIX)

Prominent jailed Tanzanian journalist due in court for hearing A prominent Tanzanian investigative journalist is due to appear in court on Tuesday in a case his lawyer and rights groups say is politically motivated. Erick Kabendera was charged with money laundering, tax evasion and assisting a criminal racket on Aug. 5. After the court adjourned his case for the fifth time, on Sep. 18, his lawyers demanded that authorities conclude their investigations and release him if they lack evidence.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong marks China’s National Day amid heightened political tensions Hong Kong marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and reception amid tight security, the acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung will deliver a speech.

1 Oct ARMENIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meets in Yerevan The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meets in Armenian capital Yerevan. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are expected to attend.

1 Oct CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkey's Erdogan chairs National Security Council meeting, focus likely on Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the National Security Council which is likely to focus in part on developments in neighbouring Syria. 30 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/MILITARY China shows off new military equipment at parade for 70th anniversary of People's Republic

China's military shows off new equipment at a parade in central Beijing to mark 70 years since the founding of Communist China, likely to include new missiles and drones. 1 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ITALY-BUDGET/

Italy to approve new economic and public finance targets The Italian government will approve new economic and public finance targets underpinning its 2020 budget at a cabinet meeting that will take place at 1630 GMT.

30 Sep 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT TESLA-DELIVERIES

Tesla reports third quarter production and deliveries Tesla is expected to report vehicle sales and deliveries for the third quarter during the first week in October. Elon Musk has told staff the company has a shot at producing 100,000 vehicles.

1 Oct MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists’ forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/CELEBRATIONS (PIX) (TV)

China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day with performance and fireworks China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day with performance of singing, dancing and firework displays which will take place in the evening following a military parade.

1 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/REFORM Turkish Justice Ministry presents judiciary reform strategy package to parliament

Turkish Justice Ministry presents the judiciary reform strategy package to parliament. 1 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO

European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments.

1 Oct

