Cooler Oct-Nov expected for northern Europe -The Weather Company

Cooler weather across northern Europe is expected to continue in October and November before above-normal temperatures return in December, The Weather Company said on Wednesday. Southern Europe, however, is forecast to remain generally warmer than usual from October to December.

The company expects heavier than normal rainfall in Britain and across northern Europe and southern Scandinavia, with drier conditions across the far northern and southern areas of Europe. Todd Crawford, the chief meteorologist for The Weather Company, added that much of northern Europe could face the first very cold winter since 2012 in January and February next year.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

