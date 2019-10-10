International Development News
British inventor James Dyson cancels electric car project

Reuters London
Updated: 10-10-2019 21:46 IST
James Dyson, the British inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, on Thursday cancelled his ambitious project to build an electric car, the centrepiece of a 2.5 billion pound ($3.1 billion)investment in new technology. "The Dyson Automotive team has developed a fantastic car; they have been ingenious in their approach while remaining faithful to our philosophies," Dyson said in an email to staff.

"However, though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable." ($1 = 0.8076 pounds)

