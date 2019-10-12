World News Roundup: Germany's far-right AfD loses support; Petrol bombs thrown in Hong Kong and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Germany's far-right AfD loses support after synagogue shooting: report

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has dropped in public opinion polls after an anti-Semitic gun attack near a synagogue in Halle on Wednesday, broadcaster RTL/n-tv reported on Saturday. A survey of 2,500 Germans by research institute forsa showed 11% support for AfD on Thursday, down from 13% at the beginning of the week, RTL/n-tv reported.

Petrol bombs thrown in Hong Kong metro, protesters defy face mask ban

Petrol bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters again took to the streets angry at what they believe is Beijing's tightening grip on the city. The Kowloon Tong station was seriously damaged in the attack, the government said in a statement. Riot police deployed in the streets of Kowloon and inside several metro stations after the petrol bomb attack.

Abandoning diplomat's discretion, ex-Ukraine ambassador takes Trump to task

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine abandoned diplomatic discretion and accused the Trump administration of recalling her based on false claims and of eviscerating the State Department, an act that may end her career but drew praise for her courage. Three-time ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was abruptly recalled from Kiev in May, gave a closed-door deposition on Friday to three congressional committees investigating whether there are grounds to impeach President Donald Trump.

Exclusive: U.S. migrant policy sends thousands of children, including babies, back to Mexico

Since January, the U.S. government has ordered 16,000 migrants under 18, including nearly 500 infants, to wait with their families in Mexico for U.S. immigration court hearings, a Reuters analysis of government data found. Along the U.S.-Mexico border, babies and toddlers are living in high-crime cities - often in crowded shelters and tents or on the streets - for the weeks or months it takes to get a U.S. asylum hearing.

Two killed as fierce typhoon hits Tokyo, millions told to evacuate

Two men were killed, about 60 people injured and more than six million people advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years. Typhoon Hagibis, which means "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog, made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu on Saturday evening, bursting some river banks and threatening to flood low-lying Tokyo as it coincides with high tide.

Turkish-led forces enter Syrian border town Ras al Ain, fighting rages

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels advanced into Ras al Ain in northeast Syria on Saturday but it was unclear how far they had reached, with Turkey saying the town center had been taken and Kurdish-led forces denying this and saying they were counter-attacking. The battle for Ras al Ain raged as Turkey pursued a four-day-old, cross-border offensive against a Syrian Kurdish militia despite an outcry from the United States and European Union and warnings of possible sanctions unless Ankara desisted.

Catalan separatist leaders to get up to 15 years in jail: judicial source

Spain's Supreme Court plans to convict and sentence Catalan separatist leaders to a maximum of 15 years in prison over a 2017 bid for independence, a judicial source said on Saturday. The most prominent of the 12 Catalan leaders on trial would be found guilty of charges of sedition and misuse of public funds but none would be convicted and sentenced for the more severe charge of rebellion, the source told Reuters.

At least five injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar amid India clampdown

At least five people were injured in a grenade attack in India-controlled Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Saturday, police said, the second such attack since India stripped the Himalayan region of its special status. "Terrorists lobbed a grenade at HSH Street Srinagar," Kashmir police said on Twitter. "All (injured) are stated to be stable. Area under cordon," it said, adding that a search operation was underway.

Thai opposition accuses army chief of meddling in politics, instigating hatred

A Thai opposition party accused Thailand's army chief on Saturday of meddling in politics and instigating hatred, hitting back at his attack on opposition politicians and academics a day earlier. Direct military rule officially ended in Thailand in July, although the new civilian administration is led by the former army chief who overthrew the previous elected government in 2014.

Iran decries 'cowardly attack' on oil tanker

An Iranian government spokesman on Saturday described as a "cowardly attack" an incident that Iranian media have called the apparent targeting by missiles of an Iranian-owned oil tanker, and said Iran would respond after the facts had been studied. The tanker Sabiti was hit in Red Sea waters off Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian media have reported, an incident that could stoke friction in a region rattled by attacks on tankers and oil installations since May.

