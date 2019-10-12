Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN18 CHINA-INDIA-VISA

Xi visit: India extends five-year e-visa facility for Chinese tourists Beijing: In a bid to attract more tourists from China, New Delhi has relaxed e-visa rules for Chinese travellers, timing it to coincide with the visit of President Xi Jinping to India, the Indian embassy here said on Saturday. By K J M Varma

FGN6 US-CHINA-2NDLD TRADE

Have reached a "substantial" trade deal with China, says Trump Washington: The United States has reached a "very substantial" Phase 1 trade deal with China, President Donald Trump announced on here Friday, giving a boost to the stock market in New York. By Lalit K Jha

FGN9 US-GANDHI-RESOLUTION

Resolution celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's legacy introduced in US House Washington: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and his enduring legacy. By Lalit K Jha

FGN29 NEPAL-XI

Chinese president Xi Jinping arrives in Nepal Kathmandu: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Saturday on a two-day state visit, becoming the first head of the Communist nation to visit Nepal in 23 years during which the two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements, including an extradition treaty. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN8 US-SAUDI-IRAN

US announces deployment of additional 3K troops to Saudi Arabia Washington: The United States has announced to deploy additional 3,000 troops to Saudi Arabia in view of the "increased threat perception" due to drone attacks on oil facilities. By Lalit K Jha

FGN33 US-LD SHOOTING

At least four dead in NYC shooting: police New York: At least four people died and three were wounded in a shooting at a social club in New York early Saturday, police said.(AFP)

FGN12 US-SYRIA-LD FIRING

US troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish incursion: Pentagon Washington: US troops near the northern Syrian border came under artillery fire from Turkish positions on Friday, a Pentagon spokesman said, warning that the US was prepared to meet aggression with "immediate defensive action." (AFP)

FGN19 US-SENATOR-LD PAK

US Senator says Pakistan must end support to terror groups Washington: Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups, a top US Senator has said, a day after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army chief,

discussing with them what more can be done to preempt terror attacks and prevent the spread of radicalism.

FGN24 HK-LD PROTESTS Thousands march again, gas bombs thrown in Hong Kong

Hong Kong: Protesters marching peacefully hit the rain-slickened streets of Hong Kong again in multiple locations on Saturday, defying police warnings that they were gathering illegally. Police said rioters tossing gasoline bombs also damaged a subway station. (AP)

FGN23 TURKEY-SYRIA-TOWN Turkish forces take Syrian town Ras al-Ain, defence ministry says

Istanbul: Turkish forces have taken control of the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain, which has been a focus of its operation against Kurdish militants, the defence ministry said Saturday. (AFP) RUP

