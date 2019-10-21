International Development News
Development News Edition
N.Korea says U.S., S.Korea must come up with new solutions for conflict

Reuters Pyongyang
Updated: 21-10-2019 10:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States and South Korea must produce new solutions for the current standoff in the Korean Peninsula, a senior North Korean military official said on Monday, warning that hostile policies towards Pyongyang will lead to serious consequences.

Kim Hyong Ryong, North Korea's Vice Minister of the People's Armed Forces, said at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing that North Korea has made endless efforts to build the lasting piece and criticized the U.S.' "anachronistic" policy towards Pyongyang.

COUNTRY : North Korea
