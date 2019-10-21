REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHILE-PROTESTS

Chile's Pinera extends state of emergency, says 'we are at war' Chile’s government will extend a state of emergency to cities in its north and south, President Sebastian Pinera said late on Sunday, after at least seven people were killed amid violent clashes and arson attacks over the weekend.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident after day of violence

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologized on Monday after police hit a major mosque with water canon as they battled protesters during another day of political unrest in the Asian financial hub. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER White House's Mulvaney did not mull quitting over "quid pro quo" flap

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday he had not offered to resign for indicating last week that U.S. President Donald Trump had sought a political favor from Ukraine in exchange for military aid, comments he has since retracted. USA-WEATHER

Tornado ravages north Dallas, leaving thousands without power A tornado plowed through parts of northern Dallas late on Sunday, knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses and delaying flights at regional airports, officials said.

BUSINESS ETHIOPIA-AIRLINE-BOEING

Boeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's 737 MAX messages, faults simulator Boeing Co said on Sunday it understood the outcry over leaked messages from a former test pilot over erratic software behavior on its 737 MAX jet two years before recent crashes, and added it was still investigating what they meant.

IMF-WORLDBANK-FACEBOOK Facebook open to currency-pegged stablecoins for Libra project

Facebook Inc, facing growing skepticism about its digital currency project Libra, on Sunday said the initiative could use cryptocurrencies based on national currencies such as the dollar, instead of the synthetic one it initially proposed. ENTERTAINMENT

MALAYSIA-SOUTHCHINASEA/FILM 'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map

DreamWorks' animated movie "Abominable" will not be released in Malaysia after its producers declined to meet a censor board requirement to cut a scene showing China's "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, the movie distributor said on Sunday. BRITAIN-ROYALS

Britain's Prince Harry: 'I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum' Britain's Prince Harry has said the memory of his mother Diana's death more than two decades ago was still incredibly raw and he would not be bullied into "playing the game" with the media that he believes killed her.

SPORTS TENNIS-ANTWERP

Murray beats Wawrinka to win first title since hip surgery Andy Murray claimed his first ATP title since having career-saving hip surgery as he fought off Stan Wawrinka in an engrossing duel in the European Open final in Antwerp on Sunday.

GOLF-JAPAN-WOODS Woods declares himself ready for action after knee surgery

Tiger Woods on Monday declared himself “right on schedule” after recent knee surgery as he prepares to return to competition at this week’s Zozo Championship following two months on the sidelines. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS KENYA-MILK BANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya launches first breast milk bank to help newborns Kenya's first breastmilk bank has helped feed 75 infants whose mothers could not nurse them. The bank, at Nairobi’s Pumwani Maternity Hospital, is a pilot to see if similar banks could be set up in other parts of the country.

21 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION

Opioid distributors, manufacturer to face trial over drug epidemic Opening arguments kick off in the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic, with two local Ohio seeking to hold several drug distributors responsible for fueling the epidemic.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/BOWMAN

(VIA PRERECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Gov. Michelle Bowman speaks to Frankfurt conference (VIA PRERECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Gov. Michelle Bowman gives closing remarks to the Frankfurt, Germany "Gender and Career Progression: A Joint Bank of England, Federal Reserve Board, and European Central Bank Conference," from Washington.

21 Oct 11:40 ET / 15:40 GMT AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/BOMBARDIER (PIX)

Bombardier eyes small business jet boost with lower-priced "Liberty" model Canada's Bombardier on Monday gave reporters a first glimpse of its revamped Liberty Learjet 75 corporate plane, as the company eyes improved sales of its smallest business aircraft. The Learjet is now trailing Embraer SA's market-leading Phenom line, according to industry data.

21 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-BELARUS/ (TV) Germany's Maas, Belarussian counterpart Vladimir Makei speak to reporters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives Vladimir Makei, his counterpart from Belarus, a close ally of Russia. 21 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-TIMELINE (FACTBOX) FACTBOX - Key dates in the U.S. House's impeachment inquiry into Trump

U.S. congressional Democrats are pursuing a fast-moving impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, focused on whether he abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation against a key political rival. Some key events related to the probe. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON From 'clown' to statesman in 90 days: how Boris Johnson forged a Brexit deal

In 88 days as British prime minister, Boris Johnson has been humiliated in parliament, drawn mass street protests, tasted heavy defeat in the courts and suffered dozens of defections from his government ranks, including his own brother. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/USA-MILITARY U.S. soldiers who fought alongside Kurds blast Trump's Syria retreat

U.S. soldiers who have served alongside Kurdish fighters in the Iraq war and conflicts with Islamic State are "furious" at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision this month to pull 1,000 U.S. troops from northeast Syria, clearing the way for Turkey to move in on Kurdish-controlled territory. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX) (TV) Expanding the 'Squad:' U.S. liberals challenge moderate Democrats to move party left

Jessica Cisneros interned for U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar in 2014, and the congressman later wrote letters to help her get into law school. Now the 26-year-old immigration lawyer is gunning for her former boss' job, saying his values are out of touch with the sprawling south Texas district he has represented for 15 years. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV) Scotland's Court of Session due to rule on whether to force Johnson to abide by Benn act

Scotland's highest court holds a hearing after deciding earlier this month to wait before ruling whether to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain's EU divorce date if he has not struck a deal by Oct 19. 21 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

WTO-TRADE/ WTO deputy director talks about the future of the global trading system

Alan Wolff, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization, speaks about challenges facing the WTO amid calls for reforms and growing concerns about the organization's ability to grapple with disruptive technologies. 21 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SAUDI-POLITICS/FOREIGNMINISTER Saudi foreign minister Abdel al-Jubier speaks on foreign policy in London

Saudi foreign minister Abdel al-Jubier speaking on Saudi's foreign policy priorities at Chatham House. 21 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Ex-CEOs to plead guilty to roles in U.S. college admissions scandal Three wealthy parents including the former chief executives of bond manager Pimco and specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc will appear in court on Monday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-NUMBERS (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-The U.S. opioid epidemic by the numbers Key statistics about the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Running with main story on start of landmark trial in which two Ohio counties are seeking $8 billion from five companies they say fueled the epidemic.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-OVERVIEW (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Billion-dollar lawsuits accuse drugmakers, distributors of fueling U.S. opioid crisis An overview of litigation over the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Real Madrid - News conferences & training

Galatasaray and Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match in Istanbul. 21 Oct 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

