Man holed up at museum in southern France, threatening messages in Arabic: police

PTI Nice
Updated: 23-10-2019 13:44 IST
Nice (France), Oct 23 (AFP) At least one man was holed up at a museum in southern France on Wednesday, where threatening messages in Arabic have been written on the building's walls, a police source told AFP. Officers surrounded the archeology museum in the Mediterranean town of Saint-Raphael, where the man, possibly with an accomplice, broke in overnight and refused to communicate with police.

One of the messages reads "the museum is going to become a hell," the source said. (AFP) SCY SCY

COUNTRY : Czech Republic
