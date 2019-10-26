International Development News
Development News Edition

Firefighters battle fierce wildfires across California

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 12:30 IST
Firefighters battle fierce wildfires across California

Los Angeles, Oct 26 (AFP) Wildfires raged across California on Friday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as over 1,000 firefighters tackled flames in the southern part of the state alone. Tens of thousands of residents near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, fled their homes as the so-called Tick Fire scorched over 4,000 acres (1,618 hectares) and was only ten percent contained by Friday evening.

The blaze forced the shutdown of all schools in the area as well as a major freeway, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters. New evacuations in the area were ordered early Friday as the fire that began the day before continued to spread, driven by so-called Santa Ana winds gusting up to 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour.

Some 1,325 firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters were battling the flames that raced toward densely packed communities and threatened 10,000 structures, officials said. Six homes were destroyed, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told a news conference, adding that the number was expected to rise.

At least four other fires have erupted in southern California this week, fueled by high temperatures in the 80s and 90s (above 30 Celsius) and bone dry conditions. A red flag warning indicating ripe conditions for wildfire was in effect for more than 18 million people in the southern part of the state until Friday evening.

The National Weather Service warned that although wind speeds were set to decrease later Friday, they were expected to pick up again on Sunday and Monday in the southern part of the state. "It looks like another Santa Ana is coming," meteorologist Eric Boldt told AFP. "Right now, we're looking at moderate strength winds (Sunday and Monday)." Still, he added, the state remains "critically dry" with little humidity, creating an environment ripe for large and dangerous fire growth.

A number of wildfires are also raging in the northern part of the state. The most serious -- the Kincade Fire -- broke out late Wednesday in the Sonoma wine region, also prompting evacuations. The high risk of fires has led to pre-emptive power cuts to thousands of customers and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in Sonoma and Los Angeles counties.

Newsom travelled to Sonoma on Friday to survey areas impacted by the Kincade Fire which has grown to around 23,700 acres and was only five percent contained as of Friday evening. The blaze, which is burning in remote steep terrain, has destroyed nearly 50 structures and forced the evacuation of the entire community of Geyserville and nearby vineyards.

Newsom told reporters the area looked like a "war zone," with homes and vehicles destroyed. Residents said they barely had time to gather their belongings as the ferocious fire approached their homes.

"We looked up the hill and couldn't believe what we saw," ranch owner Dwight Monson, 68, told the Los Angeles Times, saying the fire moved 14 miles in five hours before destroying four homes and a barn on his property. The state's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., warned that millions of people in northern and central parts of the state could have their power cut off during the weekend given the high risk of fire.

The company has come under intense scrutiny after it reported Thursday that even though power to nearly 28,000 customers in Sonoma County had been shut down on Wednesday, some of the high-voltage transmission lines were still operating when the fire broke out. The same type of equipment was responsible for the state's deadliest wildfire ever -- the Camp Fire in 2018 which killed 86 people.

PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, has been blamed for several other fires in the state in recent years. Newsom hit out at the company on Friday, saying it had put "profits over the people of California for too long." The governor said it was "infuriating beyond words" that a state as innovative as California has to see these types of blackouts, adding that the frequency of fires could not only be blamed on climate change.

"It's about dog eat dog capitalism meeting climate change," he said, referring to PG&E. "It's a story about greed and they need to be held accountable." Instense fires also erupted over the border in Mexico's Baja California state, where local civil protection authorities said on Friday that three people had been killed and over 150 homes destroyed.

The director of Civil Protection, Antonio Rosquillas, explained that the municipality of Tecate, bordering the United States, was worst hit. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Can't wait to play: Steve Smith

After scoring a mountain of runs against England in the Ashes series, Australia batsman Steve Smith is eager to play in front of the home crowd against Sri Lanka. It should be good, I cant wait to play. Any time you walk out and play for Au...

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

Eds Dropping words in headline Chandigarh, Oct 26 PTI&#160;Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. P...

Rugby-Wales centre Davies confident of playing semis despite knee concerns

Wales centre Jonathan Davies may not be at his fittest because of a knee injury but the 31-year-old is confident he would be able to play Sundays Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Davies said there were initial fears he would...

Tennis-Osaka hopes format familiarity brings better result at WTA Finals

Twelve months on from her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka is hoping to put the lessons learned into practice as she looks for improved performance in the end-of-season tournament. Osaka made her br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019