Trade War, Hong Kong crisis likely to come up as fourth plenary of Central Committee of CPC begins

The elite Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) started its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The central committee of China's ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) started its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Monday. According to Xinhua, Chinese President Xi Jinping who is also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee delivered a work report on behalf of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and explained a draft document of "the CPC Central Committee's decision on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernisation of China's system and capacity for governance."

Al Jazeera reported that the Central Committee will hold a closed-door meeting from Monday to Thursday to set major policies for the year and beyond and, "probably" discuss crises ranging from Hong Kong to the trade war with Washington. It stated that during the four days of discussion, other topics are bound to be raised even though formally, the plenum is to discuss "improving governance and perfecting the country's socialist system."

In a reported dated October 27, South China Morning Post said the plenum is an important occasion for the party line to discuss and forge consensus on most critical issues. The Plenums are the most important gathering of the Chinese senior leadership at one place after the meetings of the National Congress. (ANI)

