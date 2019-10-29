International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets Saudi Environment, Labour ministers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:41 IST
PM Modi meets Saudi Environment, Labour ministers
Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held separate bilateral meetings with two senior ministers of Saudi Arabia and discussed newer areas of cooperation in agriculture, food processing, water technologies and issues related to labor. Prime Minister Modi held extensive meetings with Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley and Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Labour and Social Development.

"Furthering synergies for a sustainable future. PM Narendra Modi had an extensive meeting with @AlfadleyA, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet. "Moving together towards greener pastures for future generations! PM Narendra Modi had a useful discussion with Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture @AlfadleyA towards exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing & water technologies," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi also met Minister of Labour and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and discussed issues related to labor. The 2.6 million-strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia is the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Riyadh late Monday night on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in the high-profile financial summit Future Investment Initiative, dubbed "Davos in the desert", an initiative of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the Gulf Kingdom. During his first visit in 2016, King Salman conferred Saudi's highest civilian award on him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maha power tussle:Sena hits back with CM's 'role-sharing' clip

On a day Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the BJP ever promised to share the chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party came up with an old video of the CM in which he purportedly talked ...

Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

Washington, Oct 29 AP A military officer at the National Security Council twice raised concerns over the Trump administrations push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, according to testimony the official is prepared to deli...

Tokyo unveils 2020 venue inspired by Japanese architecture

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday unveiled a custom-built 188 million gymnastics venue inspired by Japanese architecture that uses wood brought from around the country. The futuristic-looking Ariake Gymnastics Centre in centr...

Pakistan shuts art exhibit denouncing deadly police raids

Karachi, Oct 29 AP A Pakistani artist says authorities closed her exhibition in Karachi that sought to denounce police raids led by an infamous officer that had killed hundreds of people. Adeela Suleman says her art at the Frere Hall for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019