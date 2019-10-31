International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hazardous smoke blankets Sydney as winds fan Australia bushfires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 10:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Hazardous smoke blankets Sydney as winds fan Australia bushfires
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Sydney was wreathed in hazardous smoke on Thursday as strong winds fanned dozens of bushfires across Australia's east coast, prompting health warnings for the city that is home to more than 5 million people and the state of New South Wales (NSW). Firefighters were battling to control more than 40 wildfires that remained ablaze across NSW, the state's Rural Fire Service (RFS) said. There were no reports of injuries caused by the fires by mid-afternoon local time, though 45 homes were destroyed.

The strong winds have blown the dangerous smoke across large parts of NSW. The RFS said the smoke was unlikely to clear for at least 24 hours, while hot, dry conditions are expected to linger for several days more - exacerbating the threat of more fires as authorities try to access the damage of blazes now extinguished.

"Dust may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause symptoms like eye irritation and cough," said Richard Broome, director of environmental health, NSW Health. "Symptoms can occur for several days after dust is inhaled, so people with chronic conditions need to be vigilant with their treatment programs."

One of the biggest fires in recent days was recorded in Lake Cathie, 379 kilometers (235.5 miles) north of Sydney - which has destroyed more than 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres) of a national park. The fire is now contained, though the area is a prime breeding ground for koalas, stoking fears that hundreds will have been killed by the fires.

"Based on our calculations, with a minimum 60% mortality rate about 350 koalas will be lost," Sue Ashton, president of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital told Reuters. "It's terrible, it's absolutely devastating. It's a national tragedy."

Ashton said seven rescuers on Thursday attempted to enter the worst affected areas but were advised to leave as strong winds stoked fears of the fires spreading.

Also Read: Director Tim Miller was little afraid of my ferocity, says 'Dark Fate' actor Linda Hamilton

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent condolences over the passing of the mother of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moons office said on Thursday, despite Pyongyangs aloofness and frosty bilateral ties. In a message delivered via the...

Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free t...

Basketball-Warriors' Curry breaks left hand in fall

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand on Wednesday, the NBA team announced, marking the latest setback for the franchise. The two-times NBA Most Valuable Player was injured when he landed heavily while drivin...

Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre files FIR over death threats by Twitter user to her, party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Senas Sheetal Mhatre on Wednesday filed an FIR with the MHB police here alleging death threat to her and party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi by one Ashish Dwivedi on Twitter. Police have registered a case under section 506 2 of the Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019