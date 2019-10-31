International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Nigeria lifts suspension of two aid groups in northeast -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Nigeria lifts suspension of two aid groups in northeast -minister
Image Credit: Twitter(@USAIDMarkGreen)

Nigeria has temporarily lifted a suspension of the operations of two aid groups, Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger, in the country's northeast, the minister of humanitarian affairs said. The army forced both groups to close some of their offices in September, accusing Action Against Hunger of aiding terrorist groups and alleging that a large amount of money in a car found in northeastern Borno state belonged to Mercy Corps.

Mercy Corps country director Darius Radcliffe issued a statement on Thursday welcoming the government's decision, announced on Wednesday evening, and saying the group would resume work as quickly as possible. "After nearly five weeks without support, the vulnerable populations that we serve cannot afford to wait any longer."

Action Against Hunger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But it has previously rejected the accusation of "aiding and abetting" a terrorist organization - an allusion to an Islamist insurgency in the northeast. Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq told a news conference in the northeastern city of Maiduguri that the concerns raised by the army would "continue to receive attention and scrutiny", and that the government would take new steps to vet and monitor all humanitarian groups working in the region.

The measures will include requiring non-governmental organizations to register and be vetted by the government before they can start work, and submit monthly reports that include the amount and source of their fund-raising and the number of people they assist. New rules will also dictate where NGOs purchase fuel and other "sensitive" items and how they can transfer cash.

A decade-long insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram has terrorized the northeast, killing some 30,000 people and forcing two million to flee their homes. In 2016, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) split off from Boko Haram and has launched its own attacks in the region. The United Nations has described the situation in Nigeria's northeast as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, estimating that 7.1 million people need assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

South African finmin: Moody's looking 'very carefully' at fiscal stance

Ratings agency Moodys told South Africas National Treasury it was looking very carefully at the countrys fiscal stance and will release its view on Friday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told parliament.Mboweni spoke a day after he gave a bl...

RPT-Speaker John Bercow, UK parliament's Brexit umpire-cum-player, steps down

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow steps down on Thursday, ending a 10-year term in which he has become a central player in Britains protracted Brexit debate - feted by the Remain side but reviled by many Brexiteers. Bercow, in charge of ...

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani strike gold; silver for Ashish at Olympic Test event

Shiva Thapa 63kg and Pooja Rani 75kg clinched gold medals with impressive wins, while Ashish 69kg settled for a silver as India ended with a decent haul of seven medals at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday. The other four m...

AfDB joins hand with Chad govt to educate girls

The African Development Bank and the Government of Chad celebrated, Friday, October 25 in NDjamena, the restitution of the renovation works of the bilingual womens high school of Amrigub.An official ceremony took place in the presence of Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019