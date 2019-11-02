International Development News
Development News Edition

Ancient treasures go on display in London Tutankhamun exhibition

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 00:37 IST
Ancient treasures go on display in London Tutankhamun exhibition
Image Credit: Pixabay

Treasures from the tomb of boy-king Tutankhamun will go on show in London from Saturday as part of what organisers say will be their last world tour before they return to Egypt for good. More than 150 items - from statues and sculptures to a silver trumpet and a funerary bed - will be exhibited in "Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh", at the capital's Saatchi Gallery.

Other exhibits include a wooden ceremonial shield, linen gloves and a life-size statue of the king that stood guard at the entrance of his last resting place. "The reason we are here, we are celebrating almost 100 years since the time of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun," exhibition curator Tarek El Awady told Reuters.

"It is the first time Egypt allowed this number of artefacts to leave the country ... This is the last travelling exhibition of Tutankhamun." More than 60 of the items have left Egypt for the first time, the gallery says.

The tomb of the 18th dynasty king was discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor in 1922. It contained about 5,000 artefacts. London is the third of 10 cities hosting the exhibition after successful runs in Paris and Los Angeles.

The items will eventually return to Egypt, where they will be put on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open next year next to the Giza Pyramids. "Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh" runs at London's Saatchi Gallery until May 3, 2020.

Also Read: Egypt unveils biggest ancient coffin find in over a century

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Chile urged not to lose environmental steam after cancelling UN talks

Chiles decision to quit as host of Decembers U.N climate talks, to focus on dealing with violent social protests, has undermined the Latin American nations efforts to craft a green, progressive image on the world stage, environmentalists sa...

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday. Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star is Born last year was critically acclaimed,...

UPDATE 2-Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest day since Saddam

Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.One woman died after she...

UPDATE 2-California blaze threatens fig, avocado orchards; easing winds help firefighters

A fast-moving scrub fire threatened orchards and farms in Southern California on Friday, but fierce Santa Ana winds eased, helping firefighters tame a rash of wildfires that forced thousands from their homes. The new wildfires roared to lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019