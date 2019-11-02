International Development News
Development News Edition

Illegal loggers kill Amazon indigenous warrior who guarded forest, wound another

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 23:00 IST
Illegal loggers kill Amazon indigenous warrior who guarded forest, wound another
"The increase in violence in indigenous territories is a direct result of his hateful speeches and steps taken against our people," APIB said. Image Credit: Joao M. Rosa, AmazonFACE

Illegal loggers in the Amazon ambushed an indigenous group that was formed to protect the forest and shot dead a young warrior and wounded another, leaders of the Guajajara tribe in northern Brazil said on Saturday. Paulo Paulino Guajajara, or Lobo (which means 'wolf' in Portuguese), was hunting on Friday inside the Arariboia reservation in Maranhao state when he was attacked and shot in the head. Another Guajajara, Laercio, was wounded but escaped, they said.

The clash comes amid an increase in invasions of reservations by illegal loggers and miners since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year and vowed to open up protected indigenous lands to economic development. "The Bolsonaro government has indigenous blood on its hands," Brazil's pan-indigenous organization APIB, which represents many of the country's 900,000 native people, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The increase in violence in indigenous territories is a direct result of his hateful speeches and steps taken against our people," APIB said. APIB leader Sonia Guajajara said the government was dismantling environmental and indigenous agencies, and leaving tribes to defend themselves from the invasion of their lands.

"It's time to say enough of this institutionalized genocide," she said in a post on Twitter. Brazil's federal police said they had sent a team to investigate the circumstances of Paulino Guajajara's death. APIB said his body was still lying in the forest where he was killed.

The Guajajaras, one of Brazil's largest indigenous groups with some 20,000 people, set up the Guardians of the Forest https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-environment-forest-guardians-w/fighting-fire-with-fire-amazon-forest-guardians-stalk-illegal-loggers-idUSKBN1W51CR in 2012 to patrol a vast reservation. The area is so large that a small and endangered tribe, the Awá Guajá, lives deep in the forest without any contact with the outside world. Paulino Guajajara, who was in his twenties and leaves behind one son, told Reuters in an interview http://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-environment-forest-guardians-w/fighting-fire-with-fire-amazon-forest-guardians-stalk-illegal-loggers-idUSKBN1W51CR on the reservation in September that protecting the forest from intruders had become a dangerous task, but his people could not give in to fear.

"I'm scared at times, but we have to lift up our heads and act. We are here fighting," he said, as he and other warriors prepared to move through the forest towards a logging camp. "We are protecting our land and the life on it, the animals, the birds, even the Awá who are here too," Paulino Guajajara said at the time. "There is so much destruction of Nature happening, good trees with wood as hard as steel being cut down and taken away."

"We have to preserve this life for our children's future," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-...

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Around 16 teams from across the northeast region are competing in one of the most coveted football events organised by the Tan...

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Praj...

Shimla to levy 'Green Tax' on vehicles from outside the state

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed to levy a Green Tax on vehicles entering the city from outside the state. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval. Under the scheme, those vehicles that are registered o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019