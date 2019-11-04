International Development News
Development News Edition

Robbers ram-raid car into French cathedral, steal treasures

  • PTI
  • |
  • Oloron
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:18 IST
Robbers ram-raid car into French cathedral, steal treasures
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Robbers rammed their car into a medieval cathedral in southwest France early Monday, sawing through metal bars to grab silver chalices and other irreplaceable church treasures, local authorities said. Initial investigations suggested the gang tied a tree trunk to the front of the car used to smash through a door of the cathedral in the town of Oloron-Sainte-Marie, town official Laurent Paris told AFP.

The edifice was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1998. Once inside, the thieves helped themselves to chalices and other ceremonial objects, much of it gold, as well as a 17th-century nativity scene and a collection of clothes.

The treasures had been kept in a chapel, behind a steel grid whose "bars were sawn through," said Paris. Oloron-Sainte-Marie is a favorite stopover for Catholic pilgrims headed for the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain. It lies 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Spanish border.

"The mayor was informed at about 2:00 am (0100 GMT) after locals woken by the noise and the cathedral alarm alerted the police," said Paris. Witnesses saw three individuals take part in the heist, he added.

This was the first time that the cathedral had been attacked, the official said. Experts will take stock of the loot taken, but Paris described the loss as "considerable".

"Over and above the monetary value, residents now find themselves cut off from their history and their heritage," he said. The cathedral is best known for one of its oldest remaining features: a Romanesque portal sculpted in the 12th century.

The building burned in the 13th century, and again in the early 14th. It was pillaged at the end of the 16th during France's religious wars between Catholics and Huguenots. Fixed and remodelled several times up until the 18th century, it was fully restored in the 19th century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CS, DGP asked to appear before NCSC on Nov 11 regarding Dalit girls' rape case

The NCSC summoned the Kerala chief secretary and director general of police on Monday, asking them to appear before it on November 11 for a personal hearing, an official of the panel said. The summonses were issued in connection with the ac...

DU hosts 96th convocation, record 3 lakh students graduate

The Delhi University hosted its 96th convocation on Monday which saw more than three lakh students graduating from the varsity, a record breaking feat, according to the varsitys vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. Over 300 students were awarded g...

BJP asks workers, spokespersons to exercise restrain on Ayodhya verdict

Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, the BJP on Monday asked its party workers and spokespersons to restrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh...

Moving prisoner epic wins France's top literary prize

A moving and colorful epic about a prisoner looking back on his life won Frances top literary award, the Prix Goncourt, Monday. Anything can happen in life declared 69-year-old Jean-Paul Dubois as he was mobbed after the prize was announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019