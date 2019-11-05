International Development News
Loom Solar wins Golden Bridge Awards 2019 in renewable energy sector

Loom Solar Private Limited

Loom Solar, a StartUp company in the renewable energy sector has been awarded the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards two categories - Gold and Silver. In a media statement, the company informed that the awards were given for it's 'Latest & Innovative Products in the Indian Solar Industry'.

Loom Solar, headquartered in Faridabad city of Haryana was founded by Mr. Amol Anand, an ex-employee of Luminous Power Technologies Ltd and Mr. Amod Anand, an ex-employee of HomeShop18 having a deep understanding of solar energy and consumer behavior. According to the company, it's USP lies in making high efficiency mono crystalline solar panels and Grid connected AC Module. It is certified as a startup by Government of India. The products of Loom Solar are made in ISO 9001:2015 certified factory in Sonipat. It offers widest range of solar panels from 10 watt to 350 watt which are ROHS and CE Certified.

"The company is trying to reach 100 Million consumers by 2020 and helps them make more informed decisions regarding buying solar systems and also provides the convenience of buying products online from the comfort of your home," said the media statement. "Not only does the company sells solar products online, but also gets it delivered to almost all the 19k+ pin codes in India within 3 days, Loom Solar also provides services such as free installation, getting government approvals for net metering. The team at Loom Solar also provides information before solar system purchase and guides the customer to buy the right product," it added.

Golden Bridge Awards is the world's premier Business Awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world. It honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

(With inputs from Loom Solar)

