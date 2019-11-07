International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak Army chief says passport 'must' for Indian pilgrims in major U-turn on Kartarpur Corridor

Just days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan's Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor in a major U-turn announced that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:34 IST
Pak Army chief says passport 'must' for Indian pilgrims in major U-turn on Kartarpur Corridor
Pakistan's Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Just days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan's Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor in a major U-turn announced that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport. "As we have a security link, the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity. There will be no compromise on security or sovereignty," Gen Ghafoor said while talking on a private TV channel.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 1 announced that his government had waived off two requirements for Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur - they won't need a passport just a valid ID and no advance booking was required. "For Sikhs coming for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived 2 requirements: i) they won't need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan had said in a tweet.

Pakistan did not agree to India's demand to make the Kartapur Gurdwara's visit, charge-free. Following the low-key ceremony to sign the agreement, New Delhi had expressed disappointment at Pakistan's refusal to waive USD 20 service charge on Indians visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and urged Islamabad to reconsider its decision given the "religious and spiritual sentiments" of the pilgrims. According to the home ministry, the agreement, which lays a formal framework for operationalising the corridor, stated that Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor. The travel will be visa-free and pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport. Persons of Indian Origin need to carry OCI card along with the passport of their country.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. Both countries will hold events to mark the opening of their sections of the corridor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

MAS Financial Services Limited Results - 2nd Quarter FY 20 A Robust Financial Performance

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited in their meeting held today took on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30 September 2019. The ro...

Court postpones hearing for seventh time for Tanzanian journalist jailed since July

A Tanzanian court on Thursday postponed the hearing for the seventh time of a prominent Tanzanian journalist arrested in July in a case his lawyers and rights group say is politically motivated. Erick Kabendera, a Dar es Salaam-based journa...

India calls for united global effort against terror financing

India on Thursday called for a united global effort against all those who support terror or help generate finances for terrorism, saying there should be zero-tolerance towards the menace. Addressing the inaugural session of the No Money For...

UPDATE 1-China says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases

China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.China and the United States must simultaneously c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019