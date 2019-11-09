International Development News
Development News Edition

Women everywhere should be empowered in decision-making; says Lord Swraj Paul

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:41 IST
Women everywhere should be empowered in decision-making; says Lord Swraj Paul

Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul on Saturday said that it is vital for women everywhere to be empowered to participate in decision making as they have been excluded for long from the power structure. Speaking at the Women's Economic Forum here on Friday, Paul, who is the chairman of the Caparo Group, said that even if progress has been made towards empowerment of women, there still is a lot more to be done.

"It is vital that women everywhere are empowered to participate in decision-making. For so long, women have been largely excluded and the power structure and the glass ceilings have remained intact," he said. "If this had changed earlier, the conditions we now have would surely be very different. In retrospect, how foolish it is to think that we could make decisions for everyone while excluding half of humanity. How long will it be before people everywhere realise that wisdom and talent are gender neutral," Paul said.

Paul said that in the recent years, much progress has been made but there is still far to go. "At both the higher and less elevated levels of endeavour more doors must be opened, more inclusion must take place," he said.

Noting that we are now at an unusual moment in history, Paul said the norms and many of the values of the past are being questioned. "We are in a very real sense, making a new world," he said.

"We tend to measure progress by the success of those at the top. How many women are prime ministers or presidents? How many women lead major corporations or big institutions? Of course, this is important that we must not forget that movement on basic needs is the foundation of progress," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

297 challans issued on sixth day of odd-even scheme

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 297 challans for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme on Saturday, officials said. The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are suppose...

Power supply to Kashmir hospitals affected by snowfall restored: Official

Power supply to all hospitals in Kashmir has been restored after heavy snowfall caused massive damage to power infrastructure in the Valley, officials said on Saturday. At a meeting held here, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Kh...

Nawaz Sharif's medical trip to London: Why does it matter?

HIGHLIGHTSNawaz Sharif is leaving for London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all the options available in Pakistan.On Saturday, Sharifs platelet count was over 20,000.However, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar...

In Ayodhya, devotees rejoice at SC verdict, many say they are relieved and hope for peace

A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019