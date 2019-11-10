Reuters Odd News Summary

International Development News
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary

A pigeon has been pinching poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Australia's national war memorial in Canberra and using them to build a colorful nest in the lead-up to Remembrance Day commemorations. The pigeon has created the nest with the red flowers under the soft light of a stained glass window at The Australian War Memorial, the West Australian newspaper reported.

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

UK Conservatives extend lead over Labour - Sunday Times poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party slightly extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party over the past week, an opinion poll for the Sunday Times newspaper showed.The Conservatives held steady on 39 while the Lab...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10pm GMT/6am SGT

Germany celebrated on Saturday the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided East and West Germany, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanking Eastern European neighbors for spurring on the peaceful revolution.INDIA-...

UK Conservatives keep lead over Labour - Mail on Sunday poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has maintained a 12 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed.Support for both the Conservatives and...

UPDATE 1-'Freedom for political prisoners,' Catalan separatists chant on election eve

Waving separatist flags and chanting freedom for political prisoners thousands of supporters of Catalan independence gathered in Barcelona for concerts and rallies on Saturday, while some protesters faced off with police, a day before Spain...
