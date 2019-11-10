International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 23:09 IST
Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad - sources
Image Credit: ANI

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Sunday injuring at least 22 people, police and medical sources said, a day after they pushed demonstrations back towards one main square in the Iraqi capital. One person died in hospital of wounds sustained in clashes the previous day, the sources said. Security forces on Saturday pushed protesters back from bridges they had sought to control during the week.

"The situation is the same, they're still firing at people, wounded are coming in," said Hayder Ghareeb, a volunteer medical worker at a makeshift clinic in Tahrir Square, now the main gathering point for demonstrators in Baghdad. Some of those hurt had choked on tear gas and been taken to hospital, medical sources said.

No deaths were immediately reported on Sunday, however, making it one of the calmer days in weeks of unrest that erupted in Baghdad with protests over lack of jobs and services and have spread across much of southern Iraq. Security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against mostly young, unarmed protesters, killing more than 280 people, according to a Reuters tally based on medical and police sources.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government has taken some measures to try to quell unrest including handouts to the poor and job opportunities for graduates but has failed to keep up with growing demands of demonstrators who are now calling for an overhaul of Iraq's sectarian political system and the departure of its entire ruling elite. Under pressure from powerful Shi'ite Muslim religious authorities, it has recently pledged more serious change such as electoral reform and has recognized the legitimacy of peaceful protest.

Iraqi leaders agreed at a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday that imminent electoral reform should give a greater chance for youth to participate in politics and break a monopoly on power by political parties that have dominated state institutions since 2003, state media reported. The unrest is one of the biggest and most complicated challenges to the current ruling elite since it took power after the U.S. invasion and toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Iraq has suffered decades of war, sanctions and more recently sectarian violence. The last major Sunni-Shi'ite civil strife took place during the rule by the Sunni extremist Islamic State's of much of the north and west of Iraq. The country had enjoyed rare calm after the jihadist group's defeat in 2017. The current protests are free of sectarian rhetoric: directed by mostly Shi'ite protesters against a government dominated by Shi'ite politicians and powerful allies of Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Legendary poll reformer TN Seshan dead

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan, who led the game-changing electoral reforms in the country in the 1990s, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.The legendary Seshan was not keeping good health for the past c...

Cricket-Seamer Chahar posts best T20 figures in India's series win

India seamer Deepak Chahar took a hat-trick and posted the best bowling figures in Twenty20 internationals to guide the hosts to a series clinching 30-run win against Bangladesh in the third and final match at Nagpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer...

Bolivia AG orders investigation into members of electoral tribunal after OAS report

Bolivias attorney generals office said on Sunday that it had ordered an investigation into the members of the electoral tribunal after the Organization of American States OAS found serious irregularities in the Oct. 20 vote.President Evo Mo...

Bowlers won us the game, admits Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma credited his bowling unit for their stupendous show in the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh, saying the bowlers won the game and the series for the hosts here on Sunday. Pacer Deepak Chahar too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019