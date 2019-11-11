International Development News
Development News Edition

Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vatican City
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 06:00 IST
Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand
Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a remote Catholic school in Thailand, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, kneels in a chapel to pray at the beginning of the school day.

The Catholic nun is also counting down the days when she will be reunited with her cousin, Pope Francis. Or, as she calls him, Jorge. They grew up together in Argentina.

Sister Sivori, who has lived in Thailand for more than 50 years, will travel with Pope Francis when he visits from Nov. 20 to 23. "For me, it's a pleasure that he's coming ... I never thought that he will be coming to Thailand," the soft-spoken nun told Reuters in an interview.

"I'm happy for the people. I want the people to see him, to be close to him." The cousins, whose grandfathers were brothers, grew up in a big Catholic family in Argentina.

Sivori said they weren't close as children, since Jorge Mario Bergoglio - as the Pope was known then - was six years older than she. She joined the Catholic ministry young, and her calling as a missionary brought her to Thailand, where she has lived since 1966 and worked in schools across the country.

Now, she is a vice principal at St. Mary's School in the northeastern province of Udon Thani, about 600 km (370 miles) from Bangkok, the capital. The cousins have grown closer since Bergoglio became Pope Francis in 2013.

On every journey home to her family in Argentina, Sivori first stops by the Vatican in Italy to see him for a few days. The last time they saw each other was in 2018, when they bonded over their love of books.

"He took me up to the big room with plenty of books. He told me to choose, he would ask 'Do you want this one?'," she said. "When we talk, we feel like brother and sister. For me, of course I know that he's the Pope ... but we talk simply."

She will travel to Bangkok ahead of the pontiff's arrival and shadow him during his visit, at his request. In the Buddhist-majority country, Pope Francis will meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the supreme Buddhist patriarch, Catholic leaders and students, before flying on to Japan.

Sivori brings out an envelope of handwritten letters and postcards from the Vatican and reads them fondly. "When I meet him, I'll call him by his name, Jorge. Pope Francis just came after," she said.

"I'm proud of him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Morales denounces "illegal" police warrant for his arrest- tweet

Bolivias embattled President Evo Morales, who resigned hours earlier, denounced what he called an illegal police warrant for his arrest and said his home was attacked by violent groups, according to a statement on Twitter on Sunday.Reuters ...

Sixers use strong second half to beat Hornets

Six players scored in double-figures for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they rallied from a halftime deficit Sunday to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 114-106. Philadelphia returned home to Wells Fargo Arena for the first time since Oct. 3...

CORRECTED-Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit 84 billion yuan in first hour

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles Day shopping blitz hit 84 billion yuan 12 billion within the first hour, up 22 from last years early haul of 69 billion yuan.Akin to Black F...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester, as chaos erupts

Hong Kong police opened fire and hit at least one protester on Monday, media reported, as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month. Police fired live ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019