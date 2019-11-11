International Development News
Development News Edition

Catalan separatists block Spain-France highway

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lajonquera
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:36 IST
Catalan separatists block Spain-France highway
Image Credit:

Catalan separatist activists blocked traffic on Monday on a motorway linking Spain and France, in a fresh protest against the sentencing last month of nine of their leaders to lengthy jail terms. Demonstrators cut the AP7 motorway at La Jonquera near the city of Girona in eastern Spain, a day after a repeat general election in which Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist emerged as winners but weakened, while far-right party Vox surged to third place on the back of its hardline stance against separatism.

Dozens of vehicles blocked the motorway near the border with France while some 300 people set up a barricade, according to an AFP photographer at the scene. Some demonstrators began to set up a stage and speakers which they brought to the scene in vans.

Catalonia's regional road department confirmed the motorway was cut in both directions at La Jonquera. The protest was called by a new, mysterious organization called "Democratic Tsunami" which last month sent thousands of people to block access to Barcelona airport in a protest which ended in clashes between demonstrators and police.

"This mobilization is a cry to the international community so that it makes the Spanish state understand that the only possible path is to sit down and talk," the group said in a message sent to its followers on encrypted messaging service Telegram. Radical separatist group CDR also called on its supporters to head to La Jonquera to block the highway.

Catalonia was rocked by days of mass, sometimes violent, pro-independence rallies after Spain's Supreme Court on October 14 sentenced nine politicians and activists to jail for up to 13 years for their role in a failed secession bid in 2017. Demonstrators have frequently cut road and rail links between Spain and France while many shops in downtown Barcelona have been shut during the rallies and there are growing concerns about the impact of the unrest on business in Spain's second-largest city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates India Pavilion at ADIPEC in UAE

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the India Pavilion along with CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC Sultan Al Jaber at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC ...

Cavani facing prospect of losing PSG starting spot to Icardi

Paris, Nov 11 AP Unyielding support from his fans may not be enough to console Edinson Cavani amid the reality unfolding before him at Paris Saint-Germain. The clubs all-time leading scorer looks like losing his place in the starting lineup...

The 20th Nan'an "Stone Expo" upgraded "International Brand Economy Belt"

NANAN, China, Nov. 11, 2019 Xinhua-AsiaNet--On October 8, the 20th China Nanan Shuitou International Stone Expo and Stone Design Week referred to as Stone Expo opened in Nanan City, Quanzhou, Fujian Province. As a grand event for internati...

Two arrested by customs for smuggling Rs 75 lakh worth gold at Delhi airport

Two men have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 75 lakh at the Delhi airport, an official said on Monday. The accused, aged 62 and 29 years, were intercepted after their arriv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019