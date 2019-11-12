International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan harbours terrorists 'who try to kill American soldiers': Nikki Haley in new book

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:34 IST
Pakistan harbours terrorists 'who try to kill American soldiers': Nikki Haley in new book
Image Credit: Flickr

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said that Pakistan harbours terrorists who "go out and try to kill American soldiers." In her latest book "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace" that hit the stores Tuesday, Indian-American Haley wrote that US President Donald Trump was outraged when she presented to him her finding that despite being one of the largest recipients of American aid, Pakistan not only voted against the US at the UN but also harboured terrorists.

"We give Pakistan more aid than all but a handful of countries. In 2017 the US gave their military almost USD 1 billion in aid. Pakistan opposes us at the UN a full 76 percent of the time. What's worse, Pakistan harbours terrorists who go out and try to kill our American soldiers," Haley wrote in her latest book. "I brought these findings and others to President Trump. He was outraged. Soon after, he asked Congress to pass legislation ensuring that US foreign aid only goes to promote US interests and US friends," the former top American diplomat said.

Humanitarian assistance will always be a priority for the United States, she said, adding that the US will always be generous when it comes to saving lives and alleviating suffering. "That's who we are as people. But we should not be the country of mindless handouts. Our focus should be on helping countries that want our help trying to stand on their own two feet, moving from humanitarian assistance to self-reliance. The worst of all possible outcomes is to create permanent reliance on our generosity while bringing countries no closer to supporting our interests," Haley said.

She said her two years as US ambassador to the UN took her to places where values of human rights and freedom of expression, religion and press do not exist, even as an ideal. "There is no freedom of speech to appealing to for Venezuelans or Cubans. There was no freedom of religion in Pakistan to protect Asia Bibi when she faced death for the "crime" of being a Christian," she said.

"There is no equal justice under the law for the Uighurs in China, the Rohingya in Burma, or the Yezidis in Syria. We don't need a different America. All of us need to show less entitlement and more gratitude for the universal principles that have made our nation great and will make it greater in the future," Haley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu conveys condolences to family members of T.N. Seshan

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N. Seshan -Its with great regret that I come to terms with the demise of Shri Tirunellai Narayana Seshan, an indefatigable crusa...

3-day aqua-agri festival in Kochi from Thursday

Farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, tilapia live kitchen and facility for on the spot easy bank loan will be some of the attractions of a food and aqua-agri festival beginning at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute CMFRI he...

World Bank cuts back project in China's restive Xinjiang

Beijing, Nov 12 AP The World Bank is cutting back a USD 50 million project in Chinas restive Xinjiang region following a review prompted by allegations of abuses. A statement from the bank dated Monday said it would close a component of the...

Economic downturn: India's Jul-Sep qtr GDP numbers crucial, says report

Indias July-September quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP data, scheduled for a release on November 29, will be important as headline growth has already slipped to a six-year low, said Singapores DBS Bank in its daily report on Tuesday. Head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019