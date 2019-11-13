International Development News
Kulbushan Jadhav case: Pak Army refutes claims of amending Act to implement ICJ verdict

Pakistan Army on Wednesday refuted claims that a special amendment is being brought to allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to file an appeal in a civilian court and said that "various legal options" for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered.

Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Army on Wednesday refuted claims that a special amendment is being brought to allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to file an appeal in a civilian court and said that "various legal options" for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. "Speculations for amendment in Pak Army Act to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding convicted Cdr Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time," Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Gafoor tweeted.

Earlier in the day, quoting sources, Pakistan-based Ary News reported that Islamabad is planning a special amendment under the Army Act for Jadhav in view that the existing act forbade individuals or groups being tried under Military courts from filing an appeal and seeking justice from the civilian court. In July this year, the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1 in the Jadhav case, upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. The world court had ordered Islamabad to carry out an effective "review and reconsideration" of his conviction. (ANI)

