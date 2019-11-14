International Development News
Development News Edition

Cambodia PM orders release of opposition members jailed for 'coup' bid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phnompenh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:45 IST
Cambodia PM orders release of opposition members jailed for 'coup' bid
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cambodian leader Hun Sen ordered the release Thursday of dozens of opponents and activists that authorities accused of helping his arch-rival plot a coup. The arrests were linked to attempts by opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy to return home from France, where he has lived since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated.

Hun Sen had sent out arrest warrants for Rainsy to neighboring countries ahead of his planned homecoming of November 9. The Cambodian strongman also beefed up security at the Thai border crossing, and his government has said they will regard Rainsy's return as a "coup attempt".

"The (coup) plot had ill will, but people did not join it," said Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, on Thursday. He said more than 70 opposition activists would be released on bail "for the sake of national unity", adding that they had been cheated by Rainsy.

The announcement comes days after Cambodia lifted house arrest restrictions on Rainsy's political ally Kem Sokha, the co-founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP). The dissolution of the CNRP paved the way for Hun Sen to sweep a widely criticized election last year, turning Cambodia into a one-party state.

As a result, the European Union started a review of a duty-free tariff scheme for the country's lucrative garment sector. Analysts say the possible removal of the deal is a rare weak spot for Hun Sen., For now, it remains unclear how Rainsy can return to Cambodia without Hun Sen's say-so.

He had promised to come home on Saturday, Cambodia's independence day, but was blocked from a Thai Airways flight in Paris. He then flew to Malaysia instead, and on to Jakarta on Thursday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two held during police encounter for slaughtering calf in Noida

Two suspected cattle thieves were held here after an exchange of gunfire with police early on Thursday when the accused and two of their partners were allegedly slaughtering a calf, officials said. Officials at Sector 39 police station du...

ECB needs to expand "toolkit" - Vice President

The ECB will need to widen its monetary policy toolkit to ensure it remains effective, the European Central Banks Vice President Luis De Guindos said on Thursday. In his view, the toolkit will need to be wider in the sense that the central ...

Shah says SC verdict on Rafale befitting reply to malicious campaign, seeks Cong apology

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal a befitting reply to the leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaign, and sought apology from them. In a series of tweets, Shah sa...

Baby abandoned on MP street adopted by European couple

An infant, abandoned by his parents on a street in Madhya Pradeshs Neemuch district, has been adopted by a couple from Malta. A senior official of the city-based orphanage which took care of Kush, who is now one-and-a-half years old, expre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019