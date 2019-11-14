UAE, Egypt launch $20 bln investment platform - Abu Dhabi crown prince
The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have launched a $20 billion investment platform for economic and social projects, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter on Thursday.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a visit to the UAE on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
