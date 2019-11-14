International Development News
UAE, Egypt launch $20 bln investment platform - Abu Dhabi crown prince

  14-11-2019
The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have launched a $20 billion investment platform for economic and social projects, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter on Thursday.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a visit to the UAE on Wednesday.

