International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader condemns London protester 'attack' on minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:20 IST
Hong Kong leader condemns London protester 'attack' on minister
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Thursday condemned a "barbaric attack" on her justice minister, who fell while being surrounded by a crowd of jeering pro-democracy protesters in London. It was the most physical confrontation involving a member of Lam's cabinet since the protests, now in their sixth month, erupted in the international finance hub.

Teresa Cheng, Hong Kong's deeply unpopular Secretary for Justice, was ambushed by around a dozen masked demonstrators as she prepared to attend a speaking event on Thursday night in London. They shone torch lights on her while calling her a "murderer" and shouting slogans of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protest movement.

Video of the incident showed Cheng falling to the floor during the melee -- although it was not immediately clear if she was pushed by protesters. She regained her feet moments later and was escorted away with no visible signs of injury.

Cheng suffered "serious bodily harm" during the altercation, Chief Executive Lam said in a statement. Cheng, whose department is in charge of prosecuting protesters who have filled city streets for months, is the first senior Hong Kong official to be injured in scuffles since the unrest began in June.

Lam called on police in Britain -- Hong Kong's former colonial ruler -- to investigate, describing the incident as an "attack" which "was barbaric and violated the principles of a civilized society". Cheng is in London on a visit to promote Hong Kong's role as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub.

She is one of the most unpopular government officials in Hong Kong, seen as playing a key role in pushing forward the now-shelved extradition bill to China, which sparked the ongoing unrest. The protests have tapped into worsening violence with two dead in a week and further protests planned for Friday.

For a fifth straight day on Friday, protesters caused widespread disruption with barricades and rallies. Overstretched police have drafted in reinforcements, while Hong Kong's government has denied rumors of an imminent curfew.

The five-month crisis has entered a new phase in recent days with hardcore protesters embarking on a campaign to "blossom everywhere" across the city in a bid to stretch police resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar: CM, Governor pay tribute to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan paid rich tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the 144th birth anniversary of noted freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Kumar and Chauhan paid floral tributes to the freedom ...

Workshop convened on participation of women in electoral process in Great Lakes

The African Union AU Department of Political Affairs DPA, in partnership with the Office of the United Nations UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region ICGLR, and the Southern Afr...

Woman gang raped in Noida park

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men in a park here where she had reached to meet a friend in the hope of finding a job but was molested by him also, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Sector 63 on Wednesday ni...

BRIEF-Talktalk CEO Says Were Close To Announcing FibreNation Deal Before Labour Policy Announced

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC CEO SAYS WE WERE REALLY CLOSE TO DEAL TO SELL FIBRENATION BEFORE LABOUR ANNOUNCEMENT CAUSED PEOPLE IN INDUSTRY TO PAUSE CEO SAYS WERE DIGESTING LABOURS POLICY Further company coverage Reporting By Alistair Smout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019