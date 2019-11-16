International Development News
Development News Edition

China deploys PLA troops in Hong Kong for 1st time since pro-democracy protests began

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:07 IST
China deploys PLA troops in Hong Kong for 1st time since pro-democracy protests began
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China on Saturday deployed its troops in Hong Kong for the first time since the unprecedented pro-democracy protests began in the former British colony more than five months ago over a proposed extradition law, with soldiers in plain clothes clearing the roadblocks. Soldiers from the Hong Kong Garrison of People's Liberation Army (PLA) -- the world's largest military -- have been deployed for the first time in more than five months of civil unrest in Hong Kong, as dozens marched from their Kowloon garrison to help clear roadblocks, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

It was also the first time in over a year that the PLA local garrison has been involved in the public community work. The soldiers, mostly in green T-shirts and black shorts, and carrying red buckets, ran out of the PLA's Kowloon Tong barracks at about 4 PM to clear obstacles on Renfrew Road, near Baptist University's campus, the report said.

A soldier said their action had nothing to do with the Hong Kong government. "We initiated this! Stopping the violence and ending chaos is our responsibility," he said, quoting a phrase coined by President Xi Jinping.

Firefighters and police officers also joined the soldiers. Earlier, Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-Chiu said the PLA could freely decide on whether to send soldiers to perform volunteer services outside military sites and the local government had no record of how many times this has happened.

In October last year, more than 400 soldiers were sent in batches to Hong Kong's country parks to help remove trees felled during Typhoon Mangkhut. China earlier said under Article 14 of the city's Garrison Law and Basic Law -- the city's mini-constitution, the PLA must not interfere in local affairs but troops can be called out to help with disaster relief if requested by the local government.

Such a request has never been made since the city returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago. On Thursday, Xi broke his silence over Hong Kong's unprecedented pro-democracy protests threatening China's control over the former British colony, saying the most pressing task at present was to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

Xi made the comments at the 11th BRICS Summit in Brasilia, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Hong Kong is rocked by unprecedented pro-democracy protests for over five months and in the past few weeks, they grew violent, bringing the international financial center virtually to a grinding halt.

The protests which began over a proposed extradition law by the Hong Kong administration sparked fear of extradition of locals to the Chinese mainland for prosecution. It later turned into a major pro-democracy movement with demands to elect their local officials without the Chinese interference. The protestors, main youth, are demanding pro-China Chief Executive Carrie Lam's resignation, an inquiry into police brutalities and universal franchise of 'one person one vote' with freedom for all the locals to contest elections for the local legislature.

Xi said the continuous radical violent activities in Hong Kong seriously trampled the rule of law and the social order, seriously disturb Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and seriously challenge the 'one country, two systems' bottom line, the Xinhua report said. "We will continue to firmly support the chief executive in leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government to govern in accordance with the law, firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong judicial bodies in severely punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law," the Chinese President said.

The Chinese government has unswerving determination to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement 'one country, two systems' policy and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, Xi said. This is the first time Xi, regarded as the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, spoke directly about the situation in Hong Kong, the former British colony handed over to Beijing in 1997.

Xi currently heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), the military besides the Presidency with prospects of a lifelong tenure in power. Last month during his visit to Nepal, Xi was quoted as saying that any attempts to drive a wedge between China and its territories will "end in crushed bodies and shattered bones".

He, however, did not name any particular province or region. Nepal borders Tibet from where many Tibetans crossover to Dharamsala to visit the Dalai Lama.

"And any external forces backing such attempts dividing China will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming!" Xi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool pair Henderson, Gomez out of England's trip to Kosovo

England midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Joe Gomez will miss Sundays Euro 2020 qualifier at Kosovo due to illness and injury, the Football Association FA said on Saturday. Henderson, who is yet to completely recover from a viral inf...

Iraq closes southern border with Iran to travellers - security source, diplomat

Iraq closed its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran to travelers from both countries on Saturday, an Iraqi security source and an Iranian diplomat said.The security source said Tehran had demanded the closure because of ongoing pu...

Flexible workplace stock to jump 5-times to 130-140 million sq ft by 2025: Report

Flexible workspace supply in India is estimated to jump five times by 2025 to 130-140 million sq ft, accounting for one-third of global coworking inventory, according to a report by property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW. The global real...

Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

German authorities have arrested a German citizen accused of being a member of Islamic State upon her return to Germany, federal prosecutors said on Saturday. The woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested on Friday evening. A court w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019