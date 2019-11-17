International Development News
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to be in Pakistan from Nov 25 to 27

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will visit Pakistan from November 25 to 27 in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan Foreign Office said Queen Máxima will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, besides engagements with other stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

"Inclusive Finance for Development is one of the key priorities of the government. Pakistan has taken a number of steps in recent years to promote the key objectives of financial inclusion," said the foreign office. Queen Máxima will also attend the launch of Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.

Queen Máxima has been the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009. In this capacity, she has actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

Queen Máxima had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016. Queen Máxima's visit to Pakistan follows British Prince William and Princess Kate's five-day visit last month.

