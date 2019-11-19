International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. safety board to meet on Southwest engine failure that caused fatal accident

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:30 IST
U.S. safety board to meet on Southwest engine failure that caused fatal accident
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will meet on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the April 2018 engine failure of Southwest Airlines Co flight 1380 that killed a passenger who was partially sucked out the window.

Jennifer Riordan of New Mexico, a 43-year-old Wells Fargo vice president, and mother of two was killed after the engine exploded and shattered a plane window. She was the first person killed in a U.S. passenger airline accident since 2009. The accident occurred 20 minutes into the flight when a fan blade failed on a Boeing 737-700 jet powered by two CFM International CFM56-7B engines after taking off from New York's LaGuardia Airport. The plane, bound for Dallas, diverted to Philadelphia International Airport. Eight of the 144 passengers suffered minor injuries.

Tammie Jo Shults, the flight's captain, recounted in her book "Nerves of Steel," published last month, that the engine's explosion felt "like we've been T-boned by a Mack truck." She said that the 737-700 rolled to the left and pulled into a dive but that she and the co-pilot were able to level off the plane. The engine on the plane's left side spewed bits of metal when it blew apart, shattering a window and causing rapid cabin depressurization, the NTSB said. In 2018, the NTSB said two passengers eventually pulled Riordan, who was buckled into her seat, back inside the plane.

In November 2018, the NTSB held an investigative hearing into that disclosed the flight crew initially had difficulty reaching flight attendants after the engine failed and did not immediately learn a passenger had been injured. Southwest said in a statement ahead of the hearing it appreciated the work of the NTSB "and each of the parties working to determine the probable cause of the accident. We all have the same goals: to share facts, learn what happened, and prevent this type of event from ever happening again."

CFM International is a transatlantic joint venture between General Electric Co and France's Safran SA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

CSB Bank IPO price band set at Rs 193-195, to raise Rs 410 cr

Kerala-based CSB Bank formerly Catholic Syrian Bank on Tuesday announced a public issue of shares to comply with RBI mandate to list, in which stock of up to Rs 410 crore will be sold. The offer involves a fresh issue of shares of face valu...

No NMR service from November 20-24 due to weather conditions

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail NMR service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam stands cancelled from November 20 to 24 due to weather conditions. The entire Nilgiris district, a hilly area, has been experiencing moderate-to-heavy rains for the ...

Quantela Works With Cisco to Launch Outcome-based Project Financing for Smart City Projects

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- Quantela Inc. and Cisco have developed a unique, market disruptive Outcome-based Project Financing Model that will be launched in the Smart City Expo World Congress happening in Barcelona from ...

LG Murmu okays alignment construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has approved the alignment construction of 3.2-km western foreshore road along the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The LG also directed the autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019