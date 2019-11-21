International Development News
Development News Edition

'Novel AI bot can beat humans in multiplayer games'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:21 IST
'Novel AI bot can beat humans in multiplayer games'

Researchers at MIT have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) based bot which they say can beat human players in tricky online multiplayer games where player roles and motives are kept secret. In recent years, many gaming bots have been built to keep up with human players.

This year, a team from Carnegie Mellon University in the US developed the world's first bot that can beat professionals in a multiplayer game. However, in these games, the bot knows its opponents and teammates from the start, the researchers said.

DeepRole is the first bot that can win online multiplayer games in which the participants' team allegiances are initially unclear, according to the researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US. The researchers pitted DeepRole against human players in more than 4,000 rounds of the online game "The Resistance: Avalon."

In this game, players try to deduce their peers' secret roles as the game progresses, while simultaneously hiding their own roles. As both a teammate and an opponent, DeepRole consistently outperformed human players, the researchers said.

"If you replace a human teammate with a bot, you can expect a higher win rate for your team. Bots are better partners," said Jack Serrino, who majored in electrical engineering and computer science at MIT. "Humans learn from and cooperate with others, and that enables us to achieve together things that none of us can achieve alone," said Max Kleiman-Weiner, a postdoc at MIT, and at Harvard University.

He noted that games like 'Avalon' better mimic the dynamic social settings humans experience in everyday life. DeepRole uses a game-planning algorithm called "counterfactual regret minimisation" (CFR) -- which learns to play a game by repeatedly playing against itself -- augmented with deductive reasoning.

At each point in a game, CFR looks ahead to create a decision "game tree" of lines and nodes describing the potential future actions of each player. Game trees represent all possible actions each player can take at each future decision point, according to the researchers.

In playing out potentially billions of game simulations, CFR notes which actions had increased or decreased its chances of winning, and iteratively revises its strategy to include more good decisions, they said. The researchers noted that eventually, it plans an optimal strategy that, at worst, ties against any opponent.

The bot did not need to communicate with other players, which is usually a key component of the game, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted in Canadian PM Trudeau's new Cabinet

For the first time, a Hindu woman lawmaker has been inducted into a Canadian Cabinet as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his strong and skilled team of 37 ministers which also includes three Sikh MPs. Trudeau unveiled his Cabinet with...

Pound snaps 2-day losing streak as investors mull parties' election pledges

Sterling inched higher on Thursday after two days of losses as financial markets awaited an election manifesto from the opposition Labour Party, with the ruling Conservatives appearing to still hold a hefty lead in opinion polls. With three...

World needs India's traditions of non-violence, compassion: Dalai Lama

Indias ancient traditions of non-violence, kindness, love and compassion are needed in todays world where people are fighting on the basis of religion and countries over territorial disputes, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said her...

Fiat Chrysler to recall nearly 700,000 SUVs for electrical fault risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it will recall nearly 700,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because a faulty electrical connection could prevent engine starts or contribute to a stall. The recall, covering 2011 through 2013...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019