3 Iraqi protesters killed in clashes, total at 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:26 IST
Representative image

Iraqi officials say three protesters have been killed as heavy clashes erupt in central Baghdad, bringing the total death toll for the day to 7 following fighting earlier in the day. Security and medical officials say three protesters were killed and 24 wounded on Baghdad's Rasheed Street on Thursday late afternoon following heavy altercations with security forces who used tear gas, sound bombs and live rounds to disperse them.

The officials said two protesters were killed when tear gas canisters struck them and one was killed by live ammunition. The clashes took place near Ahrar Bridge, the officials say.

Four protesters were killed earlier in fighting near the bridge, bringing the day's death toll to seven killed and over 70 wounded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

