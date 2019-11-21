International Development News
Israel charges policewoman for shooting Palestinian in back

Israel's justice ministry said Thursday it charged a border policewoman with shooting a Palestinian in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet "just for amusement". The charge sheet, sent with a ministry statement to AFP, said that the woman since dismissed from the force, was charged in the Jerusalem magistrates court with assault and reckless use of a firearm.

Along with two other officers she was also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence and lying to investigators. The ministry's police investigation unit launched a probe after a video, apparently showing the woman firing at the unidentified Palestinian as he walked away, was shown on Israel's private Channel 13 TV.

The incident occurred in May 2018. It showed border police -- part of the Israeli police -- telling a Palestinian to turn back at a West Bank checkpoint on the edge of Jerusalem.

As the man walks away, his arms raised, one of the officers fires a sponge-tipped bullet, ammunition generally used for crowd control but which can be lethal at short distances. The man instantly falls to the ground, shouting in pain.

"The accused took advantage of her position, status, and authorization to bear arms to trample on the complainant's dignity while exploiting his weakness, only for the sake of amusement," the ministry statement said. The defendant and her accomplices were not named in the charge sheet.

After the footage was aired last month the Palestine Liberation Organisation slammed Israel over the incident and urged the United Nations to act. "The video shows the extent of blind hatred and Zionist racism," it said.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Three million Palestinians live in the territory, alongside more than 400,000 Israelis in settlements seen as illegal under international law.

Israeli checkpoints are key points of friction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

