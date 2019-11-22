International Development News
Development News Edition

Two critically endangered elephants found dead in a week in Indonesia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:24 IST
Two critically endangered elephants found dead in a week in Indonesia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian authorities suspect a Sumatran elephant found dead in a palm oil plantation may have been poisoned or electrocuted, marking the second time in a week a carcass of the critically endangered animal has been discovered, officials said. Only about 2,400-2,800 Sumatran elephants are left in the world, putting them on the brink of extinction, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The 25-year-old female elephant, which weighed three tonnes, was estimated to have been dead for about a week when found on Wednesday in the plantation in Aceh province, according to a veterinarian from its Natural Resources Conservation Agency. "There were no physical wounds, which may indicate either death by electricity or poison but to be sure it has to be based on a laboratory test," Agus Aryanto, the agency's head, said by telephone.

Elephants frequently enter plantations in the area to feed on palm oil fruits, especially during the rainy season, he said, adding a team had this week been trying to prevent elephants from straying into human settlements. Habitat loss and conflict with humans have in recent years slashed the number of Sumatran elephants, which are found in tropical forests mainly on Sumatra and Borneo islands.

Another male Sumatran elephant was found decapitated and with its tusks removed in Riau province on Tuesday. "Its tusks were cut off forcefully using a sharp tool," said Heru Sutmantoro of the Natural Resources Conservation Agency in Riau. He said the elephant's separated head and trunk were lying close to the carcass.

Tests showed the 40-year-old elephant had no wounds and there was no indication of poisoning, he said. Poaching and the illegal trade in wildlife remain rampant in Indonesia, despite efforts by authorities to the crackdown.

Under Indonesian law, poachers can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to 200 million rupiahs ($14,200). This year, a Russian man was detained at the airport on the island of Bali trying to smuggle a young orangutan in a suitcase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in LS

A bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes and similar products was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distributi...

Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on Dec.10-11

Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participant...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending, and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019