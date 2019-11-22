South African Airways wage dispute with striking unions resolved -commission

South African Airways has resolved a dispute over wages with two unions which have been on strike since Nov. 15, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, which mediated talks between the parties, said on Friday.

"The CCMA is pleased to announce that the wage dispute between South African Airways (SAA) and the unions SACCA and NUMSA has been resolved," it said, referring to the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa.

