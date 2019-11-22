International Development News
Development News Edition

Portuguese group receives new offers to build luxury resort in Bahia, CEO says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:45 IST
Portuguese group receives new offers to build luxury resort in Bahia, CEO says
Image Credit: Flickr

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale has received new offers to build a luxury resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia and "will advance" with one of them, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after the company cancelled a project in the same region due to public pressure over the disputed nature of the land.

The indigenous Tupinambá de Olivença group has been fighting for the land where Vila Gale previously planned to build to be designated as a reserve for the past 15 years. Vila Gale cancelled its plans for the resort on Monday after mounting public pressure.

But at a conference on Thursday, CEO Jorge Rebelo de Almeida said he had been presented with "two or three opportunities" this week to build in the same municipality and would be advancing with one of them, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. Vila Gale did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for more details on whether Vila Gale is considering a second attempt at building on the same, disputed territory, or another land within the same municipality.

The company, Portugal's second-largest hotel group, said on Monday it had been invited by the Bahia government and the city council of Una, the municipality in question, to invest in the project with a local business partner. The planned resort had the support of the regional governments and Brazil's tourism agency, Almeida said, which will help it start a new project in the same region.

But according to Juliana Batista, a lawyer for a Brazilian NGO that defends indigenous rights, local authorities should not have licensed the projects. "This is totally illegal. The land rights of indigenous people take precedence over any other rights," she said. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose signoff would be required for the project to go ahead, had not spoken publicly about the now-cancelled resort, but has said he does not intend to sign off any more territory for indigenous groups because there is "too much land for too few indigenous people".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Convicted agent Butina accepts Russia job offer - TASS

A Russian agent briefly jailed in the United States and then deported back to Moscow has accepted a state job to defend Russians imprisoned abroad, TASS news agency reported on Friday. Maria Butina, 31, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court last D...

UPDATE 1-Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations

Three people were killed following Thursday protest marches across Colombia, the defense minister said, and widespread public transportation problems plagued cities on Friday amid calls for another protest. More than 250,000 people marched ...

River, Flamengo set for showdown in Copa Libertadores final

Lima, Nov 22 AFP Argentine holders River Plate and Brazils Flamengo are set for an all-or-nothing showdown in the final of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, the first final in the competitions 60-year history to be decided over a single ma...

Pope urges Thais young and old to practice faith with joy

Pope Francis ministered to Thailands tiny Catholic community Friday, urging Thais young and old to practice their faith with joy and with a Thai face and flesh in an overwhelmingly Buddhist country. Thousands of Thais welcomed Francis as he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019