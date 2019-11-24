Toll reaches 43 in Kenya landslide

The toll from landslides that hit villages in northwestern Kenyan county of West Pokot has reached 43, local officials confirmed on Sunday. "I have received reports from search teams that the death toll has risen to 43," John Lonyangapuo, the Governor of West Pokot County was quoted telling Capital News, a local radio station.

At least seven children are among the total number of deceased, CNN reported. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and dozens of more people are injured, West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said.

Flooded roads and bridges were swept away after the incident, hindering rescue operations, Okello added. President Uhuru Kenyatta released a statement sending condolences to those lost in the disaster.

"To those who were injured in the calamitous incident and are receiving treatment in different hospitals I pray for your quick recovery and restoration," he said. The landslide began around 2:30 am (local time) on Saturday in West Pokot County near the Ugandan border after torrential rains, according to President's office, causing "massive destruction" to infrastructures like bridges and roads.

The government has deployed military and police choppers to assist in the rescue of people that are feared trapped in mud and other debris. Local officials are overseeing the evacuation of the remaining victims of the landslides as relief agencies provide emergency aid to displaced families.

The Red Cross responded to the disaster, saying in a statement: "The Kenya Red Cross will continue to support affected families in search, rescue and recovery, psychosocial support, distribution of household items and tracing services to help link families with those reported missing in addition to assessment of other areas at risk of landslides." State authorities have urged the people living in areas prone to landslides to move to safer ground as the heavy rainfall continues.

Rainfall throughout East Africa has affected Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya over the last month. (ANI)

