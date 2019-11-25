International Development News
84 hospitalised with poisoning after nitrogen plant leak in Egypt school

As many as 84 students and teachers of a girls' school in southern Egypt were poisoned by nitrogen as a result of leakage at a plant near the city of Aswan, Egyptian media reported on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to preliminary information, a nitrogen machine failed at a local chemical plant, and released gas that spread with the wind to Aswan's suburbs, where the school is located, Masrawy news portal reported.

All those injured in the incident have been transferred to local hospitals. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

