China says CO2 border tax will damage global climate change efforts
Proposals by the European Union to establish a "carbon border tax" will damage the global community's willingness to take joint action against climate change, China said on Wednesday. China said the tax was an example of "unilateralism" and would undermine efforts to curb greenhouse gases, in views outlined in a summary of its climate change efforts published ahead of the next round of global talks in Madrid in December.
The EU's new climate commissioner Frans Timmermans said in October that work would begin on establishing the new tax, which is aimed at raising the cost of products from countries that fail to take adequate action against climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
