International Development News
Development News Edition

Eight Iraq protesters killed in clashes: medics, security sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nasiriyah
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:46 IST
Eight Iraq protesters killed in clashes: medics, security sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least eight Iraqi protesters were shot dead Thursday in clashes with security forces in the southern city of Nasiriyah amid a crackdown on anti-government unrest, medical and security sources said. Around 50 others more wounded, several in critical condition, when security forces tried to retake two bridges in the city that had been blocked by the protesters, the sources said, after reporting an earlier toll of two dead.

Southern Iraq and the capital Baghdad have been gripped by nearly two months of rallies demanding a deep-rooted overhaul of the ruling system, seen by protesters as corrupt and inefficient. The violence in Nasiriyah came a day after protesters torched the Iranian consulate in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, in anger at the neighboring country they blame for propping up the Baghdad government.

The street violence in Iraq has left more than 350 people dead and some 15,000 wounded over the past two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Owaisi slams Pragya Thakur for Godse remark, gives notice to LS speaker

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Pragya Thakur and called her an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers, for her recent expunged remarks in Parli...

Kiran Bedi lauds UP Police for ensuring peace in wake of Ayodhya verdict

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ensuring peace in the state following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day All India Police Sc...

Andhra Pradesh: Farmers supporting YSRCP protest against TDP Chief Naidu

Andhra Pradeshs farmers supporting YSRCP government on Thursday staged a protest and displayed black flags to TDP Chief N. Chandrababu while he was on his way to Amaravati to inspect the status of various construction works. The farmers pro...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019