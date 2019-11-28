Red Cross says it repatriating 128 detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen on Thursday

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it was repatriating 128 detainees from Saudi Arabia to the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

In an announcement posted on Twitter, the neutral aid agency said: "Today we are repatriating 128 #detainees from #KSA to #Sanaa. We welcome this initiative and we are pleased to see humanitarian considerations taken into account for the sake of the families waiting for their loved ones to return home."

On Tuesday, a Saudi-led military coalition said it had released 200 Houthi prisoners from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in a step that could further efforts aimed at ending the nearly five-year war in Yemen. It was not immediately clear if the 128 were part of the group.

