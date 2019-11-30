Queen Elizabeth sends sympathies to families of London Bridge victims
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sent her "thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones" in the London Bridge attack, PA Media reported on Saturday.
Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, attacker Usman Khan went on a rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation.
Two people died and three were injured, police have said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
