PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Mark Carney to become UN climate envoy https://on.ft.com/33Efleg

Chinese tech groups writing UN facial recognition standards https://on.ft.com/37Ucu4u

Maltese PM to quit amid growing fury over journalist's death https://on.ft.com/2P8ypMS

Overview Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will take up a role as United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance when his term at the central bank ends next year.

Chinese technology companies like ZTE Corp, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd are shaping new facial recognition and surveillance standards at the UN, according to leaked documents obtained by the Financial Times. Malta's embattled prime minister Joseph Muscat has announced his intention to step down, as a probe into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia stoked public anger over alleged high-level official corruption. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

