Left Menu
Development News Edition

AirAsia bets its in-flight menu can win diners on the ground

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:13 IST
AirAsia bets its in-flight menu can win diners on the ground
Image Credit: Flickr

Airline food has long been the butt of travelers' jokes, but Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd is seeking to turn that notion on its head - opening its first restaurant on Monday featuring dishes based on its in-flight menu.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes is so confident the carrier's Southeast Asian fare will be popular with diners on the ground that he is aiming to franchise the concept internationally, with a New York outlet an ultimate goal. "Our dream is to have one in Times Square," he said.

The carrier, which pioneered the budget airline model in Asia - including charging extra for food - launched its flagship Santan and T&CO restaurant at a mall in Kuala Lumpur, marking its first foray into the retail food business. General Manager of Santan Restaurant and T&CO Cafe, Catherine Goh, said 30% of the restaurant's menu comes from AirAsia's existing in-flight menu, which includes classics such as Pak Nasser's nasi lemak, a signature Malaysian rice dish with chilli condiment.

The name "Santan", already used on AirAsia's in-flight menus, is taken from the coconut pulp milk that is a staple in Southeast Asian cooking. Goh said a product development team of five chefs and culinary arts students took 9 months to come up with the rest of the menu.

"For example, they would meet with our Philippines colleagues, who will shortlist the best restaurants where they will try the dishes and try to replicate the flavors," she told Reuters. "Once they've developed the product they will send it to the Filipino team to get their feedback, whether it's authentic enough."

AirAsia plans to open five outlets this year, and 100 over the next three to five years. "We decided to own several restaurants but the bigger business would be franchising, really, because we feel we want to harness young entrepreneurial talent around the region who would like to be part of this business," said Aireen Omar, group president of AirAsia's non-airline subsidiary RedBeat Ventures.

Aireen said AirAsia's digital business, focused on e-commerce and lifestyle offerings, has the potential to overtake its airline business. AirAsia embarked on a diversification drive to become an asset-light, digitally focused firm after the $1 billion sale of its leasing business in March 2018.

Its non-airline businesses include financial services BigPay, and travel and lifestyle arm AirAsia.com, which Fernandes said are targeted to be earnings positive in 2021 and next year, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Study predicts when reefs die, parrotfish thrive

In the wake of severe coral bleaching, a new study finds that in contrast to most other species, reef-dwelling parrotfish populations are booming. The surprise finding came when researchers led by Perth-based Dr Brett Taylor of the Australi...

Ceasefire violated by Pak along LoC to provide cover to infiltrating militants: IG BSF

Ceasefire was being violated by Pakistan along the Line of Control to provide cover to militants infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said on Monday. Inspector General BSF Ajmal Singh was speaking to reporters on the si...

Chidambaram's detention 'witch-hunt of worst kind': Cong leaders

Senior Congress leaders on Monday described P Chidambarams detention as a witch-hunt of the worst kind and tweeted in support of the former Union finance minister using the hashtag Release Chidambaram. The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved...

Russia to upgrade homegrown encyclopaedia to counter unreliable Wikipedia

Russia is to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after President Vladimir Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable and should be replaced. The move will ensure people can find reliable information that is constantly updated on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019