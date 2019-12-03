Migrants remain in Bosnia make-shift camp amid snow and cold

Bihac (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Dec 2 (AP) Despite calls for their relocation before winter, hundreds of migrants remain stuck in a makeshift tent camp in northwestern Bosnia as a spate of snowy and cold weather hits the region. Their tents bending under wet snow, migrants at the Vucjak camp near the Bosnian town of Bihac on Monday lit fires and wrapped themselves in blankets to try to stay warm and dry.

Coughing can be heard coming from inside the tents. International officials and aid groups have repeatedly demanded that the Vucjak camp be closed down. It has almost no facilities and is located on a former landfill by a mine field from Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

Bosnian Security Minister Dragan Mektic says a new facility for migrants near Sarajevo won't be ready for at least another 20 days. (AP) IND

