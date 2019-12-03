Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyzstan censors "provocative" women's rights art event over nudity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bishkek
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:36 IST
Kyrgyzstan censors "provocative" women's rights art event over nudity
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An art exhibition in Kyrgyzstan that featured a woman undressing in front of an audience has been censored by the government, and the head of the gallery has resigned after receiving death threats. The government removed several exhibits deemed provocative from the exhibition devoted to women's rights, which included a performance in which Danish artist Julie Savery disrobed. It also featured a female torso-shaped punching-bag wearing lingerie.

The former Soviet republic's Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism said it "objects to a fashion show by nude women in a temple of art and does not support such provocative gestures by contemporary artists". Mira Djangaracheva said she resigned as director of the national art museum on Monday after receiving death threats from supporters of right-wing nationalist movements who saw the exhibition as offensive to traditional Kyrgyz values.

They threatened "to tear me apart, to rape me", said Djangaracheva, a former deputy prime minister of the predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation, adding that she had asked the police to investigate the threats. "This is a bad sign ... Radicals want to run the museum, the ministry, the state policy on culture."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for sanction to prosecute former JNUSU prez Kanhaiya Kumar

A PIL was on Tuesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. The petition, which is listed for hearin...

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts censure idea as House panel readies impeachment report vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the possibility of U.S. lawmakers censuring him instead of impeaching him over accusations he improperly pressured Ukraine to probe a political rival, as Democrats prepared to lay out their case fo...

Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer

Detroit, Dec 3 AP A 28-year-old convicted felon was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Wor...

Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

Identifying errors in its earlier notices for auction of 20 iron ore and manganese mines, Odisha government has decided to annul a previous bidding process and go for a fresh one, an official said here on Tuesday. The Department of Steel an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019