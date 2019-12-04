Canadian province Newfoundland & Labrador bans sales of cannabis vapes

Newfoundland and Labrador became the first Canadian province on Wednesday to ban cannabis vape products, just weeks before sales of marijuana-based derivatives are expected to start.

"The intent of the decision is to protect the health of the people in this province until there is more evidence about the connection between cannabis vaping products and severe lung disease," the provincial government said in a statement on its website. The province said it commits to reviewing the decision as clinical evidence comes to light, and added that there have been no cases of lung illness related to vaping in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

