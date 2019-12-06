Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Uber says it received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in U.S. in 2018

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 06:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 06:01 IST
UPDATE 2-Uber says it received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in U.S. in 2018
Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it had received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault, including rape, related to its trips in the United States in 2018, at a time when it operated roughly 1.3 billion rides. Uber said the 2018 figures represented a 16% drop in the rate of incidents from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault reported.

Sexual assault and other threats have been a concern broadly for the fast-growing ride-services industry around the world. The report comes as Uber is under pressure from regulators in many cities, including London which recently rescinded the company's license to carry passengers over a "pattern of failures" on safety and security.

Uber said the 84-page report showed its commitment to transparency with the goal of driving "accountability and improve safety for Uber and the entire industry." Uber said 99.9% of all of its 2.3 billion trips in 2017 and 2018 ended without any safety incidents. Drivers often were victims, despite generally being cast as aggressors in media reports, it added. Riders, in fact, accounted for roughly half of the accused parties in cases of sexual assault, it said.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi in tweets said that the company would be better off for publishing the data. "I suspect many people will be surprised at how rare these incidents are; others will understandably think they're still too common. Some people will appreciate how much we've done on safety; others will say we have more work to do. They will all be right," Khosrowshahi wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Uber says it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault in U.S. in 2018

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it had received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault, including rape, related to its trips in the United States in 2018, at a time when it operated roughly 1.3 billion rides. Ube...

Kings' Bagley cleared to resume basketball activities

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to resume full-contact basketball activities, the team announced Thursday. Bagley, who fractured his right thumb in the Oct. 23 season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns, will b...

Steelers RB Conner to miss third straight game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said Thursday that he will miss Sundays game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. Conner also told reporters that he isnt sure when he will return.I dont wa...

Guard: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota; 3 aboard

A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard said, though officials did not offer any immediate information about the conditions of crew members. The Guard tweete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019